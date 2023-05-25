Grayslake resident’s latest book to be released

GRAYSLAKE – 2021 Soon To Be Famous Illinois Author Project finalist and Grayslake resident Zee Lacson will introduce her newest young adult fiction book, “Reveil,” at This Old Book, 138 Center St. in Grayslake, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27.

“Reveil” is a story of a sheltered teenage girl who realizes her extraordinary dreaming abilities put her and those she loves in danger and must decide if it is worth the risk of never waking up again.

This is the third and final book in a Woolgathering series of young adult magical realism novels by Lacson, an engineer turned photographer, artist and writer. Her books are available in libraries and distributed globally.

Something’s Brewing, 82 Center St. in Grayslake, is sponsoring a signature flight of drinks, including lemonade, coffee and tea, and stickers involving the book will be given out with each signature drink purchase. On May 27, a raffle ticket good for a chance to win a gift basket will be given for each signature drink purchased.

This Old Book also will give away raffle tickets for every copy sold at the book launch. Copies will be available on-site at a discount.

Local artists and businesses are contributing to the event at This Old Book. Doppler Audio will provide the event sound system and video. Giveaways include stickers, bookmarks and chocolate candies provided by Hypnagajikz. Grayslake Arts Alliance member Tina Baldwin is crafting a lantern for the prize basket. Leslie Armstrong of Leslie A Media group handcrafted book bling and magnets that will be available for sale at the launch. Also for sale will be scented candles by Happy Little Flame. Stamped cuff bracelets by Kirsten Tillich and limited-edition foil bookmarks will accompany every preorder.

To preorder for delivery or pick up, go to zee-lacson.square.site.

For information on Lacson’s work, go to Linktr.ee/ZeeLacson.