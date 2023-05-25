Faver Dias invites residents to Youth Mental Health First Aid training

GRAYSLAKE – State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, is partnering with the University Center of Lake County, the Lake County Health Department and the Lake County Regional Office of Education to host a Mental Health First Aid training session.

The program trains adults to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders in young people.

“The need for mental health services has never been greater,” Faver Dias said in a news release. “Youth mental health challenges are on the rise and the pandemic exacerbated these issues. It’s paramount that we offer adults in our community tools to help young people in times of crisis.”

Faver Dias’s training event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 9 at University Center of Lake County and is open to professionals who serve youth between the ages of 12 to 18, including teachers, coaches, social workers, community leaders, support staff and clergy. The training will cover issues facing adolescents, such as anxiety, depression, eating disorders, substance abuse and bullying. Educators who complete the training may earn eight hours of professional development credit.

Materials for the training are provided free to participants through the Lake County Health Department in partnership with SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Association. Registration is required for the event at https://tinyurl.com/5bvbrjex. Seating is limited.

“It is imperative that trusted adults are able to recognize the signs of serious mental health struggles in children,” Faver Dias said. “Far too often we hear of tragedies and missed warning signs. This training will help adults to recognize the signs of mental health crises and respond quickly and effectively.”