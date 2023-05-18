Grayslake couple dreams big as MBE in commercial, residential remodeling

GRAYSLAKE – Husband-and-wife team Marcus and Camille Johnson, founders of Minority Business Enterprise-certified businesses Lotus Home Improvement and Great Lakes Building Products, will host an open house at their new showroom, 641 Barron Blvd. in Grayslake, from 4 to 7 p.m. May 25.

Homeowners, along with trade professionals, are welcome to attend the event. Guests will learn about residential and commercial remodeling products and services provided by the businesses for kitchens, bathrooms and other projects.

The Johnsons recently achieved their MBE certification, a distinction for businesses that are 51% owned/operated by a minority. This certification takes a considerable amount of time and effort to achieve and demonstrates the dedication the Johnsons have to serving the remodeling industry. Using an MBE enables trade professionals and homeowners to source remodeling products and services from diverse organizations while also supporting minority owned businesses. Contractors who work with an MBE can receive state and federal incentives.

While the couple’s early days in business were small beginning in 2017, their dreams were big. They started by carrying only one cabinet line and delivering to customers out of their minivan. Over the past several years, the businesses have grown considerably to serve the Chicago area. Both businesses carry dozens of the highest quality finishing products for residential and commercial building projects, including cabinetry, floor coverings and stone countertops.

“We are very proud to represent diverse entrepreneurs and equally proud of our vendor and customer partnerships that have led to trusted, long-term relationships,” Marcus Johnson said in a news release. “In addition to our growth, we’re focused on leading the way for future diverse leadership in our industry and in others by showing minority entrepreneurs they too can achieve their biggest dreams.”

Lotus Home Improvement is the residential construction products division. Its goal is to become the local go-to distributor for homeowners and trades professionals who seek to work with a north suburban dealer with a showroom, designers and delivery capabilities. Great Lakes Building Products aims to become recognized as a leading supplier to larger custom home builders, general contractors, tract regional and national home builders, as well as multifamily unit contractors for commercial residential building project supplies.

Although they’re proud to be representing diverse ownership in the construction industry by being one of only a handful of MBE product distributors, the Johnsons want to be recognized first and foremost for the diversity of materials that customers can choose from when purchasing from Lotus Home Improvement and Great Lakes Building Products. They’re focused on providing consistent five-star, top-quality service, great pricing with an expert staff, dedicated account management for professionals, ongoing product training and support.

Customers get a one-of-a-kind showroom to shop remodeling products with the Johnson’s designer and daughter, Morgan Gard, who has years of product knowledge. Visitors also may see Winston the showroom puppy. He loves new friends.

For information, email info@lotushomeimprovement.com or call 847-421-1709.