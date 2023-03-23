March 23, 2023
Hawthorn Mall to hold ‘Sensory Bunny’ event

Event gives children with special needs and their families a chance to meet the Easter Bunny

By Shaw Local News Network

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall will host a special Sensory Bunny event to give children with special needs and their families the opportunity to enjoy a visit and private photo session with the Easter Bunny.

The event will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. (before the mall opens) March 26 on the lower level in the Macy’s Court.

Reservations are required for the Sensory Bunny event and can be made at http://bit.ly/3kiM2wt (no walk-up appointments will be available).

Professional digital photo packages begin at $39.99.

To learn more, visit https://www.shophawthornmall.com/events/.

