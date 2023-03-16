Sweet, easygoing cat seeks home of her own

GRAYSLAKE – Dorisa says, “If you are looking for a sweet, calm and easygoing cat, look no further. Shortly after my arrival, someone brought in two 2-day-old kittens. I was happy to ‘adopt’ them and spent some time in a foster home taking care of them.

“I enjoy gentle petting, relaxing on a comfy bed or on a cat tree, and I love playing with toys. While I may appear a little reserved at first, all it takes is some petting and I’ll start purring. My foster mom said not to pass me by. Can we meet soon?”

Dorisa is at the PetSmart in Kildeer (corner of Route 12 and Quentin Road). Note that meetings and adoptions are by appointment only. You can complete an application online.

Dorisa is about a year and a half old, spayed, up to date on routine shots (including rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, please visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt