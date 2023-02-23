CLC recognized by Achieving the Dream as a 2023 Leader College

GRAYSLAKE – College of Lake County on Feb. 16 announced it has been designated a Leader College by Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing community colleges as hubs of equity and mobility in their communities.

“I am honored that College of Lake County has achieved Leader College designation,” CLC President Lori Suddick said in a news release. “This designation recognizes the improved outcomes for students that are being achieved as a result of the transformative change efforts implemented over the past several years by dedicated faculty and staff throughout the college. CLC is committed to building an equity-minded and student-focused culture.”

Leader Colleges play an important role in accelerating the adoption of effective practices within the ATD Network and across higher education. Leader Colleges are recognized for the quality of their work in whole-college reform, resulting in increased completion rates for all students. Leader Colleges develop innovative ways to work with other colleges to share knowledge and facilitate an exchange of ideas about evidence-based reform strategies.

CLC is part of the ATD Network, made up of more than 300 colleges committed to advancing equity and supporting student success at their institutions and throughout their communities. CLC has been a member of the ATD Network since 2019.

CLC is recognized as a Leader College in the ATD network because of its good work over the past few years to improve the student experience. CLC will continue improving outcomes for students through two selective experiences.

CLC was one of nine schools selected for the second cohort for the Racial Equity Leadership Academy. RELA is a one-year engagement that began Feb. 13. It is an intensive institute designed to support teams of leaders as they develop bold, strategic racial equity plans and implement actionable change efforts at their institutions.

Additionally, CLC was one of four schools selected for Building Capacity for Change: Strengthening Professional Learning on Your Campus, a program designed to help colleges engage educators and build student success. Working with campus-based teaching and learning teams, BCC empowers colleges to apply a comprehensive framework for high-impact professional learning to campus needs and goals.