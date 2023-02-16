Libertyville attorney named Illinois Super Lawyer

WAUKEGAN – Illinois Super Lawyers has named Libertyville resident and attorney Jennifer Ashley as an Illinois Super Lawyer for 2023. In addition, Ashley was listed among the Top 100 Illinois Super Lawyers and the Top 50 female attorneys for 2023.

Ashley is a partner at the Lake County personal injury law firm Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard. She focuses her practice in cases concerning serious personal injury, medical malpractice and products liability. During her time with the firm, Ashley has personally secured more than $65 million on behalf of her injured clients. She sits on the board of the Lake County Bar Foundation and is a member of the Jefferson Inn of Courts. She is the chairman of the Lake County Bar Association’s Civil Trials and Appeals Committee.

Ashley has been selected an Illinois Super Lawyer every year since 2016. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The multiphased selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Each year, no more than 5% of Illinois lawyers receive the honor.