Antioch High comes up clean during drug sweep

ANTIOCH – On Jan. 19, the Antioch Police Department, assisted by officers from four other agencies, completed a scheduled drug sweep of Antioch Community High School.

The event was done in collaboration with District 117 and used police K-9s from several agencies.

The sweep of the high school took 21 minutes. The search identified no drugs or contraband inside the high school.

The Antioch Police Department received help from the following agencies: the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with K-9s Fritz, Riggs, Arlo and Riv; the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office with K-9s Kylo, Bo and Deuce; the Waukegan Police Department with K-9 Tango; and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with K-9s Danno and Drako.