Lake County Fairgrounds announces upcoming events

GRAYSLAKE – Mark your calendars for the following events at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road in Grayslake.

The Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center is Lake County’s destination for public and private events presented by third-party organizations, as well as signature events presented by the Lake County Fair Association.

Events are updated often on the website at www.lcfair.com. Contact the presenter for specific information about their event.

Through 2022:

● Santa’s Rock ‘N’ Lights – drive-through animated lights show presented by All Community Events, Inc. from Nov. 18 through Jan. 1. The hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. daily. For tickets and more information – including how to reserve your show online – visit https://santasrocknlights.com/.

● Skokie Valley Kennel Club Dog Show – presented by Skokie Valley Kennel Club, Inc. from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 19-20. For information, visit https://boothfilters.wixsite.com/skokievalleykc.

● Arts & Crafts Show – presented by Step by Step Promotions from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. Times are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 and parking is free. Visit https://www.stepbysteppromotions.com/ for details.

● Grayslake Antique & Flea Market - Holiday Market – presented by Zurko Promotions Dec. 10-11. Times are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Parking is free. Call 715-526-9769 for details. More information is online at https://zurkopromotions.com/.

● Great American Train Show – presented by Great American Train Shows, Inc. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Details and tickets online at https://www.trainshow.com/.

● RADIANCENYE Concert - presented by TNG Holdings LLC at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. For information visit https://www.radiancemke.com/. Through 2023:

● Monarch Cheerleading Championship - presented by Spirit Brands from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 15. Information at https://spiritbrands.org/.

● Cool Cluster Dog Show – presented daily by the Chain of Lakes Kennel Club from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., beginning Jan. 25 and running through Jan. 29.

● American Cheerleading Championship - presented by Spirit Brands from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5. Visit https://spiritbrands.org/ for information.

● Lake County Craft Beer Festival – presented by the Lake County Fair Association on Feb. 25. Featuring local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries sampling specialty seasonal beers, plus music, food, games and entertainment. More information is coming soon online at https://lcfair.com/.

● Northern Illinois Boat Show – presented by Munson Marine from March 2 to March 5. Times are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. More details online at https://www.chicagoareaboatshow.com/.

● Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market - presented by Zurko Promotions on March 11-12. Times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Parking is free. Call 715-526-9769 for details and visit https://zurkopromotions.com/.

● Grayslake Antiques & Flea Market - presented by Zurko Promotions on April 15-16. Times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7. Parking is free. Call 715-526-9769 for details and visit https://zurkopromotions.com/.

● Chicagoland Antique Advertising, Slot Machine & Jukebox Show – presented by Tilt Promotions, Inc. April 28 through April 30. An early buyers show is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Saturday hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more, see www.chicagolandshow.com.

● The Opener…An Automotive Showcase Party – presented by Cars and Culture, LLC from 3 to 9 p.m. May 6. Learn more at https://carsandculture.org/.

● Slammedenuff Chicago Car Show – presented by Slammedenuff LLC from 1 to 7 p.m. June 25. Get more information at https://www.slammedenuff.com/.

● The 94th Lake County Fair – presented by the Lake County Fair Association from July 26 through July 30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Keep an eye on https://lcfair.com/ for details as they are being planned.

● Fall Gluten-Free & Allergen Friendly Expo – presented by Showmetry LLC from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14-15. Details online at https://www.nourishedfestival.com/.

Events, times and dates are subject to change. Please monitor the website at www.lcfair.com and the Lake County Fair Association’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the latest details.