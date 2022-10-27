Letter: Kennedy for appellate court

To the Editor:

Judge Chris Kennedy for Appellate Court – as a registered Republican, I’m voting person not party.

It was more than 10 years ago that I walked into Judge Chris Kennedy’s home to work alongside his daughter with special needs. It was such a personal role. To work with a family in their home, seeing all the highs and lows that go on behind closed doors, I became a front-row observer to everyone’s true characters.

Years in the Kennedy household led me to the following conclusion: Judge Chris Kennedy is among the most ethical, caring, thoughtful people I have ever had the privilege to know. He finds the time to be genuinely present for his family and has a way of making everyone who comes into his home feel that they belong.

As a teacher, I respect his constant advocacy for people with special needs in our community who are unable to stand up for themselves. As a mother, I respect his family values and concern for the littlest ones in our lives. I trust Judge Kennedy to make tough decisions and would only want someone on the bench of such an important court whose character I could trust. Really, as a person, I just like who he is.

I will be voting for Judge Chris Kennedy for the Appellate Court because I believe in people above parties. Regardless of my registration card, he is someone who is worth my vote.

Nichole Tonioni-Greskovich

Libertyville