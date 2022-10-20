Letter: Support Kennedy for appellate court

To the Editor:

Over 15 years ago, I met Chris Kennedy (now Judge Chris Kennedy) when he organized an advocacy bus for parents and kids with special needs to meet with state representatives in Springfield. I had the pleasure of sitting with Chris on the bus and have been a fan of his ever since. Chris has dedicated his life to fighting for disability rights, and the disability community as a whole is so lucky to have someone like Chris running for the appellate court.

The country has only recently discovered the importance of judicial positions to our democracy, whether at the highest court or local level. Everyone needs to learn about their respective judicial candidates, and the more you learn about Judge Chris Kennedy, the more you will want to support him.

Thank you for your chosen profession of journalism. We have also learned the value of a free press and local reporting.

Jill Goldstein

Highland Park