NMAS to host ‘Songs of the Sails’ Sea Shanty Concert

GREAT LAKES – In honor of the U.S. Navy’s 247th birthday, the National Museum of the American Sailor will be hosting a free “Songs of the Sails” sea shanty concert by performer Tom Kastle at 1 p.m. Oct. 15.

Kastle has performed maritime music and stories at festivals and maritime institutions across the globe and is a co-founder of the Chicago Maritime Festival.

At this performance, Kastle will play sea shanties and songs from the Navy’s earliest days and recount his experiences as a sailor aboard a “tall ship.”

The event is free.

To learn more, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

Through its collections, exhibits and educational programming, the National Museum of the American Sailor celebrates and helps people discover the heritage of the U.S. Navy enlisted sailor. The museum is located at 2531 Sheridan Road at Naval Station Great Lakes in Great Lakes. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed on federal holidays). Admission is free.