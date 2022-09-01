Street to be renamed in honor of late Antioch mayor

Antioch officials on Saturday will rename a portion of Depot Street in honor of former Mayor Michael Haley, who died Aug. 12.

The dedication near the Hiram Buttrick Sawmill will be at 10:30 a.m. at corner of Cunningham Drive and Depot Street, on what would have been Haley’s 80th birthday.

Haley also served as a village trustee, as well as four years as village administrator from 2001 to 2003 an 2005 to 2007.

A full-scale recreation of the historic sawmill in 1976 is among the significant achievements of Haley’s tenure.

“The legacy of Mike Haley’s hard work in our community will be seen and felt for generations,” said Mayor Scott Gartner, who will lead the dedication.

