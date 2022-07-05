Lifelong member of Glencoe synagogue ID’d as one of Highland Park shooting victims

A longtime staff member at a Glencoe synagogue was among the people slain by a gunman during the Independence Day parade Monday in Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, was a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, according to a statement posted on the synagogue’s website.

She taught at the Gates of Learning Preschool and coordinated events for the congregation, including bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah celebrations.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement reads. “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones.”

