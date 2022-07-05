July 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Lifelong member of Glencoe synagogue ID’d as one of Highland Park shooting victims

By Russell Lissau - Daily Herald Media Group
Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/AP)

A longtime staff member at a Glencoe synagogue was among the people slain by a gunman during the Independence Day parade Monday in Highland Park.

Jacki Sundheim, 63, was a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel, according to a statement posted on the synagogue’s website.

She taught at the Gates of Learning Preschool and coordinated events for the congregation, including bar mitzvah and bat mitzvah celebrations.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement reads. “There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220705/lifelong-member-of-glencoe-synagogue-idd-as-one-of-highland-park-shooting-victims

Highland Park