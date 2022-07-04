Highland Park residents, officials react to parade shooting: ‘Nothing short of horrific’

Local officials, Highland Park natives and others reacted to news of the shootings in Highland Park:

“I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words.”

-- Rachel Brosnahan, star of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” on Twitter

“I grew up in Highland Park. I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness.”

-- Singer/songwriter Richard Marx on Twitter

“Absolutely terrifying. Families from all over seek out this time-honored tradition on Fourth of July -- and today, many found themselves running for their lives. Every community deserves to be safe from senseless gun violence.”

-- Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Twitter

“My heart is with the Highland Park community. On a day when we are supposed to be celebrating our freedoms, I am disheartened by the violence witnessed this morning in Highland Park.”

-- Cook County Commissioner Scott Britton on Twitter

“Today, while at the July 4th parade, my family, the entire Highland Park Community and I experienced the trauma of what far too many across the country are experiencing: The paralyzing terror of gun violence by a mass shooter. The only way we can end this crisis is for our state & federal government to pass the laws that we’ve all been demanding. Thank you to the first responders who bravely stepped into an active shooting & undoubtedly saved hundreds of lives today. I pray for healing for the victims.”

-- state Sen. Julie Morrison on Twitter

“To face senseless gun violence while out celebrating Independence Day is nothing short of horrific. The nation’s prayers are with Highland Park today.”

-- Sen. Dick Durbin on Facebook

“This morning at 10:14 our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core. Our hearts go out to the families of the victims during this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom we’re instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror.”

-- Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering (from NBC 5 Chicago News)

“Today, I ask all Illinoisans to pray for the families who have been devastated by the evil unleashed this morning in Highland Park, for those who have lost loved ones and for those who have been injured. I also ask that we all pray for our first responders at all levels of government who are actively working to bring the suspect into custody, and whose bravery undoubtedly saved innocent lives on the scene.

“There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community. There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams, their futures. There are no words I can offer to lift the pain of those they leave behind. Please know that our state grieves with you, that MK and I grieve with you.

“But grief will not bring the victims back, and prayers alone will not put a stop to the terror of rampant gun violence in our country.

“I will stand firm with Illinoisans and Americans: we must -- and we will -- end this plague of gun violence.”

-- Gov. JB Pritzker

“Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by this senseless shooting.”

-- Deerfield Mayor Dan Shapiro

“My heart goes out to the victims, their families and everyone in the Highland Park community. The Fourth of July is supposed to be a day of celebration that brings us together. Instead, all of us at the village are heartbroken and saddened by the senseless violence that took place in Highland Park. While a difficult decision to make, I’m grateful for the quick action taken by the Glenview Police Department to cancel Monday’s events in the best interests of everyone’s safety. The Village continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates to the community as needed.”

-- Glenview Village President Mike Jenny

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220704/nothing-short-of-horrific-highland-park-residents-officials-react-to-parade-shooting