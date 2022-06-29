Six injured in Antioch crash

Six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Antioch.

At 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, Antioch firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street, the fire department said.

Two vehicles collided head-on before the third vehicle was struck, authorities said.

The victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Wisconsin and Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation.

