June 28, 2022
Shaw Local
Six injured in Antioch crash

By Jonah Nink – Daily Herald Media Group

Six people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Antioch.

At 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, Antioch firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Deep Lake Road and Depot Street, the fire department said.

Two vehicles collided head-on before the third vehicle was struck, authorities said.

The victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Wisconsin and Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The crash remains under investigation.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220628/six-injured-in-antioch-crash

Antioch