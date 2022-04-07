Northbridge Church plans FUNtastic Friday

ANTIOCH – Northbridge Church in Antioch will be hosting FUNtastic Friday on April 8.

The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 18724 Route 173, Antioch.

Those with intellectual or physical disabilities are invited to join in the fun with games/activities geared to specific ages and abilities. Each participant is paired with a trained professional called a Peer Pal.

The program welcomes caregivers and parents to meet with professionals who are volunteering their time to answer questions about programs and agencies that are available to help. The event gives caregivers a needed break while their children are having fun in a carefully orchestrated safe zone.

FUNtastic Friday is a free event. Children ages 3 and older, their siblings, young adults and adults are invited to join in the fun, games and refreshments to make new friends with trained volunteers.

Games geared to specific ages and abilities include movement song/dances, Bozo Buckets, Bingo, beach balls and other activities for those who enjoy moving around. There are books, puzzles and sensory games/activities for those who prefer calmer environments.

Northbridge is working on building an inclusive playground for all children to play together. Blueprints and plans are ready to share with the community. The church has raised more than $100,000 and a community kickoff is planned for May 20.

For information, visit northbridgechurch.org.