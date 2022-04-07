Hawthorn Mall to host Easter egg hunt

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills invites children ages 2 to 7 and their families to a fun-filled Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. April 9.

Families should check in on the lower level in Center Park. The event will be in three locations at Hawthorn Mall – the lower level Kids Play Area near JCPenney for ages 2 and 3, the lower level in Center Park for ages 4 and 5 and the lower level in the H&M Court for ages 6 and 7.

During the family-friendly event, children will search for Easter eggs, including one Golden Egg in each age category that has a special prize.

There also will be face painting, balloon twisting, a petting zoo, prizes and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny around 10 a.m.

Registration and a $3 a child fee are required to attend the Easter Egg Hunt. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Lamb’s Farm, a nonprofit providing vocational and residential services for adults with developmental disabilities. Children participating in the Easter Egg Hunt will receive a Hawthorn Mall bunny bag and a ticket to visit Lamb’s Farm (while supplies last).

To register for the Easter Egg Hunt, visit http://ow.ly/xOyK30sb7rE.

For information about Hawthorn Mall events, visit shophawthornmall.com/events.



