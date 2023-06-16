Police investigate road rage incident near Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE -- Police are looking into a road rage incident that took place June 13 near Libertyville.

About 6:15 p.m. June 13, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and Libertyville police officers responded to a gas station at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, for a person who called 911 and reported that he was shot, according to a news release.

Libertyville officers arrived at the scene and found a 32-year-old Cicero man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s wound to stop the bleeding, just before the arrival of paramedics, according to the release.

The man was subsequently taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation shows that the man was in the area of Route 137 and O’Plaine Road near Libertyville. He told police that he may have cut off the offender while driving, police said.

The other driver became enraged after being cut off and pulled alongside the Cicero man’s vehicle as the two traveled west on Route 137. The other driver produced a firearm and shot toward the Cicero man at least once. He was struck by the gunfire, police said.

The Cicero driver continued for a short distance and called 911.

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating and reviewing video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives at 847-377-4000.