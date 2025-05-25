Florida man accused of road-rage shooting in Gurnee

A Florida man is behind bars in Wisconsin awaiting extradition to Illinois in connection with an alleged road-rage shooting earlier this month in Gurnee.

Robertas Nenadovic-Jasinskas, 34, of Clearwater, Florida, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from the May 16 shooting on I-94 near Grand Avenue, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

According to state police, Nenadovic-Jasinskas was driving a semitrailer truck on northbound I-94 at about 11:05 p.m. that night when he opened fire on another vehicle.

The other vehicle was not hit and no injuries were reported, state police said.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas was arrested the next day by police in Burlington, Wisconsin, authorities said. State police special agents presented the case to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, which filed the reckless discharge charge.

Nenadovic-Jasinskas is being held at the Racine County, Wisconsin jail pending extradition to Illinois. If convicted of the Class 4 felony, he faces a maximum one to three years in prison, or probation.

http://dailyherald.com/20250525/crime/florida-truck-driver-charged-in-gurnee-road-rage-shooting/