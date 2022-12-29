Buffalo Grove police detail repeated calls to Kisliak home before murders

Buffalo Grove police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family, the bulk of them in the months leading up to the gruesome discovery last month of five bodies in their Acacia Terrace home, according to reports released Wednesday.

Police conducting a well-being check Nov. 30 found the bodies of Andrei Kisliak, 39, his wife Vera, 36, his mother Lilia Kisliak, 67, and his daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7, in what Buffalo Grove police Chief Brian Budds called a “horrific” scene. All five suffered fatal “sharp force” injuries, authorities said.

Police said evidence indicates that Andrei Kisliak murdered his family members, then killed himself.

The reports released Wednesday detail repeated calls as well as attempts to help Vera, including advising her on orders of protection, divorce and child custody. Police even brought in a social worker.

Village officials said calls for service involving the Kisliak family date back to 2002. A Dec. 28, 2011, report reveals the relationship had been troubled for years.

Police were called to 595 Elmwood Drive when Vera said Andrei -- then her fiancee -- had “grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face while pushing her out of the house.”

Of the 14 domestic calls, Vera Kisliak was the complainant on 10 of them. The first was on Nov. 8, 2018, with the remainder between July 11 and Sept. 30, 2022.

Andrei Kisliak was the complainant on three calls -- one in 2011 and the others in August and September of this year. A third party called in one domestic incident on Aug. 24.

Police said Andrei Kisliak was arrested twice. The most recent, for violating an order of protection, was on Sept. 30, just two months before the killings.

Records reveal six occasions, one in 2018 and the remainder in July and August 2022, when the police responses ended with referrals to social services or other relevant agencies. Police also advised Vera as far back as 2018 to pursue or consider a divorce. In August, police advised Vera to consider or obtain an order of protection.

A police social worker was also working with Vera and her daughters to provide referrals.

On seven of the 14 calls between July and September 2022, Andrei and Vera were separated either within the home or to another location.

Police, after responding to a call on Aug. 23, offered to take Vera to a hotel, but she declined. On Sept. 11, police drove Andrei to a motel.

On Oct. 24, a little more than a month before the killings, Andrei, complying with a court order, surrendered a firearm to police.

The records of the dispatch calls and the incident reports of the domestic incidents reveal a couple going through the turmoil of a bitter divorce with the children in the middle.

• On July 11, Vera told police that her husband had denied her the use of their vehicles, changed the Wi-Fi password to the house and used her social security number to get into one of her credit cards.

• On July 28, police said she discovered Andrei in the basement with another woman. Andrei told police he was getting a divorce and had come back home with another woman he was interested in.

• On Aug. 9, Andrei called police complaining that his wife stole the keys to his BMW. Later that day, Vera called police to say Andrei had locked her out, changing the codes on the garage and rear doors.

• On Aug. 23, Vera told police that her husband “started yelling at her and threatened to kill her” when she tried to talk to him about the children’s day care plans. She tried to record him on her phone, but, she said, “he grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground,” according to the incident report.

The village has posted the reports on its website. The records can be found at www.vbg.org/2830acacia. In releasing the reports, neither police nor the village offered a statement.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221228/buffalo-grove-police-detail-repeated-calls-to-kisliak-home-before-murders