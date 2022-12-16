December 16, 2022
Father of Highland Park mass shooting suspect expected to be charged with felony

By Doug T. Graham - Daily Herald Media Group
A temporary memorial, located in the Rose Garden adjacent to city hall, in remembrance of the seven victims of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park. The father of the man alleged to have carried out the attack is expected to be charged with a felony Friday. (Daily Herald photo from November 2022)

The father of the Highland Park mass shooting suspect is expected to be charged by prosecutors with reckless conduct, a class 4 felony, according to law enforcement officials.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference this afternoon where the charges are expected to be announced.

Robert Crimo Jr., the father of the shooting suspect, has not yet been charged, according to court records.

Robert Crimo III is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder in the Fourth of July attack, three charges for each of the seven people killed by gunfire; 48 counts of attempted murder; and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each person struck by a bullet, bullet fragment or shrapnel.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more information.

