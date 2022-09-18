Man charged with DUI after driving car into Fox River near Port Barrington

A 64-year-old man is facing drunken driving charges after authorities said he mistakenly drove his vehicle into the Fox River near a Port Barrington restaurant late Thursday.

The unidentified driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in the crash that caused the vehicle to become partially submerged in the river, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Wauconda Fire Protection District officials said they received a call for service at about 10:25 p.m. to the Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill on the 600 block of Rawson Bridge Road for a report of a vehicle in the water.

When they arrived, firefighters reported the driver had been able to escape the vehicle on his own, but suffered minor injuries.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

