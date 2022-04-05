The Barrington Hills Police Department is looking for information on the identity of a burglary suspect caught in a surveillance photo.

At 2:52 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglar alarm at a home on the 500 Block of Oak Knoll Road.

Authorities said that someone tried to gain access to the home through an unlocked door but was warded off by a burglar alarm and video surveillance system.

Police ask that residents check their surveillance footage for any suspicious people or activity. Anyone with information should call police at 847-551-3006.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220404/barrington-hills-police-ask-for-help-identifying-burglary-suspect