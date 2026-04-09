Visit Lake County announces leadership transition

Visit Lake County announced a leadership transition as President Maureen Riedy will retire at the end of April after 22 years of distinguished service. (Photo provided by Visit Lake County)

Visit Lake County recently announced a leadership transition as President Maureen Riedy will retire at the end of April after 22 years of distinguished service.

Riedy has led the organization since 2004, guiding its evolution into a nationally recognized, professionally certified destination marketing organization.

Under Riedy’s leadership, Visit Lake County enhanced its role as a trusted destination management leader, expanded its marketing reach and strategic partnerships and helped drive record levels of growth in the region’s tourism economy, according to a news release.

“I am deeply grateful to the Visit Lake County Board of Directors, our municipal leaders, and the many partners across the county whose collaboration and commitment have shaped the success of this organization,” Riedy said in the release. “It has been an honor to serve as president, and I am confident that Visit Lake County is well positioned for continued growth and impact.”

“Maureen’s visionary leadership over the past 22 years has been the cornerstone of our regional tourism success, transforming Visit Lake County into a gold standard for destination marketing,” said David Motley, city of Waukegan’s director of public relations and communications and Visit Lake County board chair. “While we will greatly miss her expertise and passion, she leaves behind a robust organization that is perfectly positioned for this next chapter of growth.”

As part of the planned succession process, the Visit Lake County Board of Directors has named John Maguire, senior director of community engagement, as the organization’s next president.

Maguire will assume the role on May 1. A lifelong county resident, he is known for elevating community relationships, advancing strategic initiatives and overseeing signature promotions such as the Lake County Flavor Festival and the Lake County Libation Trail.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Maguire into his new role, confident that his deep community roots and proven track record will seamlessly drive our mission forward,” Motley said in the release.