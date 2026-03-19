Letter: National security vs. desire for safe streets here

To the Editor:

As I read about the battles in Iran, I am like most people. I have concerns. When I read about the kidnapping of Savannah Guthrie’s mom, I have deep concerns. Why do so many people that I speak to seem so much more unsettled about Savannah Guthrie’s family problems than about the battles in Iran? Is it because so many of us clearly cherish our mothers and our families than have unease about overseas conflicts?

Abraham Lincoln spoke on the issue saying, “All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” Savannah’s mother has become everyone’s mother.

We are objectively distressed by news of war, but we are subjectively distressed about news of the kidnapping of someone’s mom.

The simple truth seems to be that most Americans immediate requisite is to live at home in peace. We Americans simply want to be able to walk on safe streets.

You and I know that lack of peace anywhere in the world effects the peace in our country. And so we do discern between the need for national security and for public safety. Without national security there might be no public to protect. The point is that the immediate focus of the everyday citizen is more on their personal safety than on national security.

As much as we rely on government to provide for national defense; we tend to place a much greater reliance on our government to provide for public safety.

Charles Danyus

Round Lake Beach