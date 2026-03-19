Hawthorn Mall plans spring events, Easter celebrations

As families look forward to the arrival of spring, Hawthorn is proud to serve as a gathering place for the community with a heartwarming lineup of Bunny photo experiences, Easter festivities and seasonal shopping opportunities. (MONIKA LABBE CREATIVE M PHOTOGRA)

As families look forward to the arrival of spring, Hawthorn is proud to serve as a gathering place for the community with a heartwarming lineup of Bunny photo experiences, Easter festivities and seasonal shopping opportunities.

Designed to create meaningful moments for neighbors, friends and families, this season’s events offer inclusive opportunities for all guests to celebrate together.

“We love bringing families together to celebrate the season in fun and meaningful ways,” said Tia Prokos, marketing director of Hawthorn. “Our Bunny experiences and Easter events have become cherished traditions for many of our guests. We’re excited to once again transform the center into a springtime destination filled with smiles, laughter, and lasting memories.”

Visits with the Easter Bunny: Through April 4 | The Bunny Burrow, Lower Level near Macy’s Court.

Families are invited to capture spring memories with the Bunny at The Bunny Burrow on the lower level near Macy’s Court.

Hours of Operation – March 13 through March 27: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hours of Operation – March 28 through April 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pet Photos with Bunny: Mondays from 4 to 7 p.m. March 23 and 30.

Sensory-Friendly Bunny: March 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Click here to register and to see photo packages

Easter Egg-Venture: 10 a.m. to noon March 21, Hawthorn Row.

Hop into spring at Hawthorn’s Easter Egg-Venture, a festive morning packed with egg-citing fun for the whole family. Guests can enjoy age-based egg hunts, face painting, balloon twisting, special mischievous bunny guests, and springtime surprises.

Egg Hunt Start Times: 2 years & under at 10:15 a.m.; ages 3–5 at 10:30 a.m.; and ages 6–9 at 10:45 a.m.

Registration is required. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring baskets for the egg hunts.

For information and updates, head to visithawthorn.com or follow @VisitHawthorn on social media.