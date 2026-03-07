Lakemoor Woodman’s sells winning ticket

If you played Lucky Day Lotto on March 5, you might want to check your ticket.

One Illinois Lottery player matched all five numbers in the Thursday, March 5, evening drawing to win the game’s $500,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 10-15-22-35-44.

The ticket was purchased at Woodman’s Food Market, located at 27555 IL Route 120, in Lakemoor.

For selling the winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, the store will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount, or $5,000.

More than 33,000 winning tickets were sold in Thursday evening’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, awarding close to $600,000 in total prizes to Illinois Lottery players.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to sign the back of their ticket and store it in a safe place until they are ready to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only draw game with two daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m., and jackpots starting at $100,000. Tickets are available in-store, online, and via the Illinois Lottery app.