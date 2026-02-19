Xfinity store opens in Round Lake Beach

Comcast marked the grand opening on Jan. 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by local officials and the Lake Villa Lindenhurst Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. (ZUNO PHOTO)

Comcast on Feb. 4 announced the opening of a new Xfinity Store in Round Lake Beach, located at 530 E Rollins Road in the Rollins Crossing Shopping Center.

The company marked the grand opening on Jan. 29 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony joined by local officials and the Lake Villa Lindenhurst Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The new storefront features an interactive design that allows visitors to experience the complete line of Xfinity and NOW residential products and services or discuss their business technology needs with a Comcast Business expert.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Comcast’s new Xfinity Store to our community,” Round Lake Beach Mayor Scott Nickles said in a news release. “This investment brings valuable services closer to home for our residents and underscores the continued growth and momentum in Round Lake Beach.”

There are Xfinity store locations in Crystal Lake, Vernon Hills and Gurnee.

The Xfinity Store in Round Lake Beach is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.