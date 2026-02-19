Illinois 4‑H launches major oak tree planting effort

A new environmental initiative is taking root in Lake County this spring as the Illinois 4‑H Green Communities Tree Program partners with Lake County 4‑H, the Soil and Water Conservation District, and the Round Lake Park District to restore native oak ecosystems across the region.

Illinois was once home to more than 14 million acres of forest. Today, only about 5 million acres remain, largely due to modern development. To help reverse that trend, Illinois 4‑H and local conservation districts are coordinating a large-scale effort to plant native, fire‑resistant oak species in public spaces throughout the state.

Each planting site will feature a 25‑tree oak savanna. This is an important step toward rebuilding native habitats, one three‑quarter‑acre plot at a time.

Youth ages 8–18 who participate will gain hands‑on experience and learn about the ecological importance of native plants and animals, the role of oak trees as a keystone species, and the history of oak habitats in the Round Lake area. Participants will also explore how trees grow, what they need to thrive, and proper planting techniques.

Volunteers are encouraged to dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Shovels, gloves, and other digging tools are recommended. Adults are welcome and encouraged to assist with planting.

For more information, community members may contact the 4‑H Extension staff:

Ofelia Delgado, 4‑H program coordinator — odelgado@illinois.edu

Jessie Davis, 4‑H metro educator — jessebd@illinois.edu

Michele Aavang, 4‑H educator — maavang@illinois.edu

This event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 25 at Hero Park in Round Lake Beach.

To register event, visit registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/4-h-green-communities-2026.