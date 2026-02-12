Mother, boyfriend charged in death of 8-year-old boy

A Round Lake Beach mother and her boyfriend have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the woman’s 8-year-old-son, authorities say.

About 2:05 p.m. Feb. 6, Round Lake Beach Police and the Greater Round Lake Fire Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1900 block of Cedar Lake Road, Round Lake Beach, for a report of an unresponsive child, according to a news release.

Round Lake Beach Police Officers arrived and immediately initiated CPR. Paramedics took over life-saving efforts and took the child to an area hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to the release.

First responders noticed that the child appeared malnourished and had bruising on his body. Based on the suspicious injuries and circumstances, the Round Lake Beach Police requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

During the investigation, Task Force investigators and Round Lake Beach detectives found evidence that the child had been subject to long-term neglect, physical abuse and mental abuse, according to the release.

The boy’s mother and her boyfriend were taken into custody. A 10-year old sibling was interviewed at the Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center and subsequently admitted to a hospital due to signs of abuse and malnourishment, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 8-year-old Markell Pierce, of Round Lake Beach. On Feb. 6, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. While evidence of injuries and malnourishment was noted, preliminary results are pending further laboratory and forensic testing.

“The loss of Markell Pierce is devastating,” Coroner Jennifer Banek said. ”No child should suffer at the hands of those entrusted with their care. We are reminded of our shared responsibility to look out for the most vulnerable among us.”

Joey L. Ruffin, 38, of Round Lake Beach (Photo provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Joey L. Ruffin, 38, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child endangerment causing death. The boy’s mother, Dominique Servant, 33, faces the same charges.

At the detention hearing Feb. 8, prosecutors argued that despite the lack of criminal history of both defendants, the evidence shows that both defendants engaged in a long-term pattern of mental and physical abuse of 8 eight-year-old child. They stated the abuse extended beyond the deceased child, noting that a 10-year-old in the home required hospitalization for malnourishment and abuse, while a younger child also lived in the residence, according to a news release.

Prosecutors emphasized that the offense was not impulsive but occurred over an extended period of time with knowledge and planning. In light of this, prosecutors argued that both defendants were a continuing threat to others and posing significant psychological harm to the surviving children if released.

The court granted the petition to detain both Ruffin and Servant.

“If you are abusing your child or criminally neglecting their basic needs, and that child dies, you will be prosecuted for murder in Lake County,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement. “We must do everything we can to make sure this type of slow-motion murder is not happening anywhere, and that it never happens again.”

Both defendants have a court date scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 3.