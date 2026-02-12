Letter: Questionable decision to publish

To the Editor:

I usually pick up your newspapers at LA Fitness on Rollins Road. Last night I picked up your current Feb. 5 newspaper. I was disappointed to see a letter from

a Charles Danyus in the “It’s your Write” column. Here’s why:

While I disagree with his characterization of the president as “Honorable,” since among many other things DJT is a convicted felon ... that is Danyus’s opinion and he is entitled to it. But I do take exception ... and I suggest to you that he has crossed over into religious slander, requiring some editorial action by you ... when he claims that those who don’t religiously think as he does are “unrighteous” and without “virtue” or “morality.”

He takes a shot at atheists and agnostics, but let’s say for a hypothetical example that he was a Catholic and he made in your paper the same comments about Protestants. Would you allow that to be printed? Or at least if printed, would you put in your own disclaimer or corrections?

I would like to know where you set the editorial lines between free opinions and slander.

Ron Ramsden

Lake Villa