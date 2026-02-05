Donors brave winter cold to meet critical need

While frigid winter weather keeps many people at home, a handful of Lake County blood donors are still stepping forward when patients need them most. (Photo provided by Vitalant)

While frigid winter weather keeps many people at home, a handful of Lake County blood donors are still stepping forward when patients need them most.

At the Vitalant Gurnee Donor Center, James Schubring was one of the donors on Jan. 24 who braved the cold to give, holding a handwritten sign that summed up the day’s message: “-4 outside, but that can’t stop me from donating!”

Despite harsh conditions, donors continued to come in, many saying they didn’t want winter weather to prevent patients from getting the blood they need.

“Winter weather often leads to appointment cancellations, but the need for blood never stops,” said Ann Sterling, communications manager for Vitalant. “Hospitals rely on a steady blood supply every day, and right now we’re seeing a critical need for Type O blood, which is the most frequently transfused blood type.”

Type O blood is used in emergencies and trauma situations because it can be given to patients of any blood type. With winter storms impacting donation turnout, maintaining inventory becomes especially challenging.

Vitalant staff members Daniel Ponce and Randy Schmalgemeier were on hand throughout the day to welcome donors and make sure every person felt appreciated for taking the time to give.

“Showing up during extreme weather truly makes a difference,” Sterling said. “When donors come in despite the cold, they help ensure lifesaving blood is available for accident victims, cancer patients, and others who depend on transfusions.”

Vitalant encourages eligible donors — especially those with Type O blood — to schedule an appointment as winter continues and demand remains high.