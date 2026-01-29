Senior living provider acquires management contract in Vernon Hills

J&M Family Management LLC, a family-owned business with a passion for senior care spanning over two decades and the operator of Autumn Leaves, a national leader in stand-alone residential memory care, welcomes Autumn Leaves of Vernon Hills to their family of memory care residences.

J&M Family Management has successfully acquired the management contract for the senior living community in Vernon Hills (formerly Aspen Woods). The acquisition represents a strategic expansion for J&M, which is eager to quickly transform the community’s daily operations and quality of care

With a dedication to seniors’ well-being and a team of HR, nursing, life engagement and marketing professionals, the group saw an opportunity to step in and make a positive impact on the lives of the residents and their families.

“We’ve always been driven by our passion for providing exceptional care and creating vibrant, nurturing communities for seniors. With this acquisition, we are excited to extend our commitment of excellence to the residents of Vernon Hills, while creating significant value improvement for the ownership of this property,” said Mitchell Warren, founder and CEO of J&M Family Management.

The team will bring over 20 years of memory care experience to the community that offers stand-alone memory care services in a beautiful 44-bed building with all the comforts and safety of home.