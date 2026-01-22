PaintCare program underway in Illinois

The Illinois Product Stewardship Council is pleased to announce the start of a statewide paint recovery program.

Since December, residents and businesses have been able to drop off old latex and oil-based architectural paint products, including interior and exterior paints, primers, stains, sealers, and varnishes, at over 250 retail collection locations across Illinois, with no fee at the time of drop-off.

The program reflects implementation of the Paint Stewardship Act – a key legislative initiative of the Illinois Product Stewardship Council – which passed in Illinois in 2023 with no opposition, making Illinois the 12th state in the U.S. with a paint recovery policy.

The program is operated by PaintCare, a nonprofit organization composed of paint manufacturers and funded through the paint manufacturers’ sale of products in Illinois.

As required by the law, PaintCare seeks the highest and best use of all paint accepted, which includes reuse, repurposing, and recycling, with proper disposal as a last resort. All voluntary retail collection sites accept up to 5 gallons of paint from residents, businesses and organizations; some have a higher limit. Those with over 100 gallons of paint may contact PaintCare for pickup assistance at paintcare.org/pickup.

PaintCare will reduce the burden on residents and businesses when getting rid of their old, leftover paint.

In its liquid form, paint is prohibited from disposal. Latex paint is considered non-hazardous but must be dried out or hardened with the use of additives to place in your trash. Oil-based paint has been taken at the Illinois EPA hazardous waste sites and one-day events, but schedule and distance have been problematic for residents and those collections have not been available to businesses.

With the goal of establishing sites open every week within 15 miles of most residents and making collection sites available to businesses, the convenience of collection with PaintCare is expected to increase recovery, reducing waste while returning resources to a circular economy.

To find a local site, visit paintcare.org/drop-off-sites.

Paint must be dropped off in its original container with its original manufacturer’s label. All sites accept products from any manufacturer. A full list of products accepted by the program is available at paintcare.org/products.