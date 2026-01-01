Kinter expands Illinois campus with fourth facility

Kinter, a leading manufacturer and supplier of retail display hardware, merchandising solutions and niche fasteners, has expanded its Illinois campus with a fourth facility, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and continued investment in the community it has called home for more than 40 years.

The additional building, located in Waukegan, brings Kinter’s total footprint to more than 400,000 square feet and was secured in response to rapidly increasing customer demand, according to a news release.

“This expansion was a necessity,” Paul White, president of Kinter, said in the release. “Our customers are upgrading to new fixtures and technology, especially in the ESL space, and they’re turning to us to support them. This new building gives us the capacity, infrastructure and precision to deliver what they need today and what they’ll require tomorrow.”

“This fourth facility allows us to bring more of our processes in house and orchestrate them with even greater control,” Sarah Clifford, vice president of operations at Kinter, said in the release. “By consolidating inventory, co-packing and outbound logistics, we can move faster, reduce touchpoints and give our customers an even higher level of accuracy and reliability.”

The new facility will serve as an additional fulfillment and distribution hub for Kinter’s merchandising product line and customer-supplied components. The space also will house consolidation, co-packing, and custom kit-building operations, enabling Kinter to create highly accurate, store-specific shipments that streamline retail efficiencies across multiple markets. Kinter expects the facility to be fully operational by Jan. 1.

The expansion also supports the company’s growing workforce. Kinter already has begun staffing new positions across warehouse operations, shipping and receiving, and project management, with additional roles anticipated as the building scales to full capacity.

While Kinter initially has taken on about half of the building, the company expects future growth will allow it to expand further within the facility in the coming years.

“Being a family business, it’s meaningful to see this momentum continue,” White said. “This expansion is a direct reflection of our team, the hardworking and dedicated employees who take such exceptional care of our customers. When we support our people, they support our partners, and that’s truly the engine behind our success.”

For more information, visit www.kinter.com.