Marriott Theatre plans ‘New Year’s Rockabilly Eve’

Marriott Theatre’s special event for New Year’s Eve will be “New Year’s Rockabilly Eve, featuring the cast of ‘Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.’ ”

This is a one-of-a-kind evening of classic rock ‘n’ roll tunes from a bygone era and the search for the perfect New Year’s song.

The joint in Lincolnshire will be jumpin’ with hits such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” “Blue Suede Shoes, “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Let’s Have a Party,” “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” and more.

These rock ‘n’ roll classics will be played by the “thrilling group of talented performers” (Regina Belt-Daniels, Picks in Six) now leading the cast of Marriott Theatre’s “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas.”

Trevor Lindley Craft’s “crisp guitar licks and vocals laced with rockabilly grit” (Kimberly Katz, Buzz Center Stage), Colton Sims’ “exceptional guitar playing” (Around the Town Chicago, Julia W. Rath), Michael D. Potter’s “deep voice and powerful physicality” (Picks in Six), Teah Kiang Mirabell’s “elegance, wit, and vocal brilliance,” and the “mega-talented singer and musician” (Colin Douglas, Chicago Theatre Review) JP Coletta will join forces to welcome the new year in rockin’ style. Joining these actor/musicians are fellow “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” cast members Ross Griffin, Jed Feder and Cody Siragusa.

Tickets are $75 plus taxes and fees for the 10:30 p.m. performance, and $85 plus taxes and fees for the 5 p.m. performance. Tickets are available at tickets.marriotttheatre.com, by phone at 847-634-0200, or at the Marriott Theatre Box Office.

Resort packages, including a room, meal and concert tickets, also are available. Information on these packages is available by calling the resort at 847-634-0100 or visiting marriotttheatre.com/show/new-years-rockabilly-eve-featuring-the-cast-of-million-dollar-quartet-christmas and following the links for resort package information.

Program, performers and prices are subject to change.