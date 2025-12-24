Lake County Secret Santa group supports hundreds of local families

This Christmas morning, hundreds of children in Lake County will wake up to toys under their trees thanks to the generosity of a Facebook community that turns local residents into Secret Santas.

The Secret Santas Lake County Facebook group was founded in 2017 by Round Lake Beach native Marcia Donahue, who said caring for others has been a lifelong calling.

“I’ve been a caregiver my whole life, and helping families is just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Donahue said. “I couldn’t imagine letting any child go without something under the tree.”

While the level of support varies each season, Secret Santas Lake County has served as many as 432 children from 168 families in a single Christmas season. (Photo provided by Marcia Donahue)

That sense of care shapes how the group operates. Anyone who asks to join the public Facebook group is asked a few simple questions before being welcomed in. Donahue keeps a close eye on who is seeking help and who is stepping up as a Santa, while also making sure everyone involved is truly local.

Once families are approved, they can begin sharing their needs with the group, and neighbors begin to respond – sponsoring children, adopting entire families or selecting items from shared Amazon wish lists. Volunteers then collect donations from local stores, wrap gifts and coordinate pickups, all with the same goal: making sure each child has three to five presents waiting under the tree on Christmas morning.

Behind the scenes, Donahue also works closely with families and local charities, coordinating with organizations such as Toys for Tots and the Shining Star Foundation to ensure the group’s gifts are reaching families who need them most.

“If it gets close to Christmas and someone still hasn’t been sponsored, we push even harder,” Donahue said. “We’ll do whatever it takes. No child should go without. I will sponsor any child who doesn’t have a Santa before Christmas.”

While the Facebook group’s name reflects its holiday roots, its work extends well beyond December. Throughout the year, Secret Santas Lake County helps families with school supplies, Easter baskets and seasonal necessities. This Thanksgiving, the group helped fill holiday tables, raffling off more than two dozen turkeys and hams.

“Sometimes people just need to know someone cares,” Donahue said. “If we can ease even a little bit of stress for a family, that means everything to me.”

The group runs entirely on community generosity, with more volunteers stepping up each year as needs change. While the level of support varies each season, Secret Santas Lake County has served as many as 432 children from 168 families in a single Christmas season – a reminder that the holidays inspire giving as much as receiving.

For more information or to get involved in the group, visit Secret Santas Lake County on Facebook.