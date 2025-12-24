Lake County Board votes to dissolve another special district

The Lake County Board adopted a resolution authorizing the dissolution of the Avon-Fremont Drainage District.

The AFDD is one of four remaining drainage districts in Lake County and includes properties in Grayslake, Hainesville, Libertyville, Round Lake Beach, Round Lake Park and unincorporated Lake County. The action moves the AFDD closer to full dissolution, according to a news release. The final step of the dissolution process will take about three months to complete.

Since 2017, the Lake County Board has eliminated or consolidated seven special districts.

Earlier this year, Lake County received recognition from the Civic Federation for being a leader in its efforts to reduce duplication, cut costs and streamline operations in the delivery of public services. The Civic Federation cites that the progress achieved in reducing or consolidating these layers of government shows that such efforts are both feasible and beneficial, resulting in greater efficiency and savings for taxpayers.

“This dissolution demonstrates our continued commitment to smarter, more efficient government, which has reduced and, in several cases, eliminated special district tax levies throughout the county,” Sandy Hart, Lake County Board chair, said in the release. “We are proud to be recognized by the Civic Federation as a leader in Illinois for our efforts to streamline operations, reduce redundancy and ensure Lake County taxpayers receive high-quality services without unnecessary layers of government.”

With 9,000 units of local government, Illinois has more than any other state. Lake County, which has more than 200 units of government, has been steadily pursuing opportunities to consolidate or eliminate special districts such as sanitary, drainage and mosquito abatement districts. These efforts aim to provide similar or improved services at a lower cost to taxpayers.

One example includes Lake County Public Works assuming operations of the Lakes Region Sanitary District, which eliminated the district’s $1.25 million annual property tax levy. Across all efforts over the past nine years, the Lake County Board has focused on removing redundant functions and eliminating small tax levies from residents’ property tax bills, when possible.

“With so many units of local government, people often don’t know who to call with a question or an issue,” Paul Frank, Lake County Finance and Administrative Committee chair, said in the release. “Our continued efforts to reduce the number of units of government in Lake County through dissolution or consolidation are designed to improve transparency and accountability. Our board continues to lead in this effort.”

Eliminated or Consolidated Special Districts

2017: Round Lake Sanitary District dissolved

2018: Seavey Drainage District dissolved

2021: Beach Park Drainage District dissolved

2021: Lake Bluff Mosquito Abatement District dissolved

2023: Lakes Region Sanitary District dissolved

2023: Skokie East & West Drainage District consolidated

2025: Slocum Lake Drainage District dissolved

2025: Avon-Fremont Drainage dissolution in progress