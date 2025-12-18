Letter: Time for a change in IL-10

To the Editor:

As a longtime resident of the 10th Congressional District in Illinois, I feel an obligation to tell my story. I am married, I work full time, I have two beautiful children. We live in a wonderful village, surrounded by friends and family. We are fortunate.

But we still feel the pinch. With two young children, our childcare costs are the equivalent of a second mortgage. Our medical bills this year have resulted in thousands of dollars put on credit cards. And we aren’t alone in these very common struggles.

I realized it was time to do my homework. I’ve become increasingly aware of the impact corporate money has on our government, and in turn us, the constituents. Our current congressman for IL-10, Brad Schneider, has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from financial institutions, insurance companies and AIPAC – resulting in him opposing Universal Healthcare, and has consistently supported aid to a nation committing genocide - Illinois is the fifth-highest state in dollars spent. Money that could be better spent here.

We need someone new to support the people of this district. When I started my search, I found Morgan Coghill. Coghill refuses to take money from corporations. He is committed to ending corporate influence and fighting for the hardworking people in our district. Morgan Coghill will fight for living wages, Universal Healthcare, universal paid leave, and free childcare. If we want a government that truly serves the people, we must support candidates who refuse to be bought.

Ashley Bonnes

Grayslake