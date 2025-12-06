Internship & Career Expo planned in Grayslake

The Job Center of Lake County will have a table at the Internship & Career Expo from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at the University Center of Lake County.

Discover career paths, internships and networking opportunities at the event. You can also meet employers and universities ready to help you launch your career.

The center is located at 1200 University Center Drive, Grayslake.

Registration recommended at https://www.ucenter.org/events/internship-career-expo-2025

Call 847-665-4000 with additional questions.

Learn more about the University Center at www.ucenter.org.