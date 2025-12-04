Midwest Creation Fellowship to host presentation Dec 8

The Midwest Creation Fellowship presents Duane Caldwell from Rational Faith on Dec. 8.

All are welcome to attend the meeting at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1501 Deep Lake Road, Antioch. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The lecture is at 7 p.m. and there will be a Q&A session at 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Creation Fellowship.

The Babel event is not only the origin of language diversity, but it also forever changed humans, varying our cultures and outward appearances. This event also completes the preview of salvation history hidden in plain sight in Genesis 1-11. At Babel, God foreshadowed how He will conclude his dealings with humans on Earth and bring about the climax of his plan of salvation at the end of salvation history.

Take a closer look at this major event to see why the “Tower of Babel is the End of the Beginning.”

For information, visit midwestcreationfellowship.org or call 847-223-4730.