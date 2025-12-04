Lake County to mark World AIDS Day with Dec. 6 event

Each year, World AIDS Day is observed in December. This is an opportunity to recognize the global progress in the HIV/AIDS community while also honoring lives lost. HIV/AIDS service providers across the country come together to host community-based World AIDS Day events.

The Health Department will host its annual World AIDS Day event from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 N Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

The event will feature special guest Professor Alex Ortiz from Universidad Iberoamericana Puebla, along with a candlelighting ceremony, a drag performance by Lola Madison, and much more. There is no cost to attend and all are welcome.

“The Health Department is proud to play an important role in ending the HIV epidemic through treatment and prevention,” Executive Director Chris Hoff said in a news release. “The Lake County community can count on us to provide the care and services people need to stay healthy.”

The theme for this year’s event is “Without Borders, Without Stigma: Giving Flowers in Life,” and focuses on the right that all people have to dignity and respect in health care, specifically HIV treatment free of judgement or barriers. “Giving someone their flowers” means lifting a person up, celebrating their impact and recognizing their strength.

“In 2024, 93 percent of our clients with HIV were able to suppress the virus,” said Valerie Johansen, STI program coordinator at the Lake County Health Department. “While we are proud of the progress that has been made, there is still much to be done to end the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

This event is sponsored by The Lake County Health Department, Waukegan Friends, Gilead Sciences, ViiV Healthcare, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, Awaken Culture, Ascension Illinois Health Housing and Health Alliance - The Harbor, United Way of Lake County, and Chicago Workers Collaborative, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Waukegan Alumnae Chapter and the Nu Phi Chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority.

All are encouraged to attend and show their support and stand against HIV stigma and discrimination. To RSVP or for information, call 847-377-8450.