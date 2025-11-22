Faver Dias, Edly-Allen launch community toy drive

State Rep. Laura Faver Dias, D-Grayslake, is working with state Sen. Mary Edly-Allen, D-Grayslake, to host a community toy drive intended to bring joy to children who may have been overlooked, particularly over the past year.

“We want every family, regardless of their background, to experience the joy and happiness the holiday season brings,” Faver Dias said in a news release. “That’s why we are encouraging families to spread kindness and support children in need within our community through this toy drive.”

Community members are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages. All contributions will benefit the Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, an organization dedicated to supporting immigrant families in Lake County.

The toy drive will conclude on Dec. 1. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

· Office of State Representative Laura Faver Dias 10 N. Lake St., Suite 102, Grayslake

· Office of State Senator Mary Edly-Allen 10 N. Lake St., Suite 112, Grayslake

“When we come together as a community to make sure every child has a toy, we show the true heart of who we are,” Faver Dias said. “We give hope and inspiration to those facing life’s toughest challenges.”