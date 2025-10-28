Man charged in connection with Oct. 9 shooting

Fox Lake Police Department investigators have arrested a man in connection with the shooting that occurred Oct. 9.

On Oct. 9, the Fox Lake Police Department began an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of Route 59, Fox Lake.

The investigation is ongoing and multiple residences and vehicles have been searched with numerous items of evidence collected, including narcotics, shell casings and a firearm, according to a news release. The firearm and narcotics were discovered in the vehicle of Delorian A. Banks, 30, of the 600 block of Seminole Court, Round Lake Heights.

Investigators made contact with Banks on Oct. 27, and he was arrested, according to the release.

Banks has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class X felony.