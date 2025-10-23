Volo cancer survivor gets VIP treatment at Chicago Bears practice

Amy Cash of Volo (right) poses with Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Cash is holding a signed jersey that Williams gave to her. (Jacob Funk)

Advocate Health Care partnered with the Chicago Bears to host a special event Oct. 17 at Halas Hall, celebrating breast cancer survivor Amy Cash of Volo.

Joined by her family, Cash received a VIP experience at the Bears’ training facility in recognition of her breast cancer journey.

As part of the experience, Cash and her loved ones watched the team practice for Sunday’s game from the sidelines.

After practice, quarterback Caleb Williams presented Cash with a practice jersey featuring a pink Advocate Health Care patch in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In return, Cash gave Williams a customized jean jacket adorned with patches, and she has a matching one of her own.

Cash’s journey began unexpectedly during a routine gynecological visit in June 2024, when her doctor discovered a lump and recommended a mammogram.

Following the mammogram and a biopsy, Cash was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer and referred to Dr. Barry Rosen, a breast surgeon at Advocate Health Care. His encouragement helped her stay optimistic.

“This is treatable,” Rosen told her. “You’re not going anywhere. We’re going to beat this.”

Cash initially planned to undergo a double lumpectomy, but a follow-up biopsy revealed precancerous cells. She opted for a double mastectomy and oophorectomy to reduce the likelihood of recurrence. Cash completed her treatment plan with 25 rounds of radiation on her left breast. Since then, she has undergone four revision surgeries to address asymmetry.

Throughout her treatment, Cash remained resilient and pragmatic.

“I gave myself permission to be sad, but I didn’t stay there,” Cash said. “I got up and fought, because this is beatable, and I wasn’t going to let it define me.”

Cash’s advice to others facing a similar diagnosis: take it one day at a time, allow space for emotion and stay focused on recovery.

Her 16-year-old son, Jackson, inspired her to face each day with determination.

“My son is the one person that made me smile daily even if I was sad or struggling,” she said. “He made me want to get up and fight this awful disease to show that you never give up and you are stronger than you think.”

Cash credits her care team at Advocate Condell Medical Center for guiding her through each step of her journey, especially hematologist and oncologist Dr. Amber Seba.

“She not only monitors my blood counts and other test results, but also checks in on how I’m doing both physically and emotionally,” Cash said. “Whenever an issue comes up, whether it’s an infection, trouble sleeping, or joint pain from the medication, she always offers suggestions and, if needed, the right treatment to help me feel like myself again. Having someone who truly cares about my well-being and works to ease the challenges I face lifts such a heavy weight off my shoulders.”

Seba emphasized the importance of tailoring treatment to each patient’s needs and supporting their emotional health throughout the process.

“Any type of cancer treatment is really somewhat traumatic,” Seba said. “It’s hard to go through surgeries that change your body and treatments that make you not feel well. Patients need support, not just physically, but emotionally, and it’s our job to walk through that with them.”

“The entire team has been absolutely wonderful; they are always available to answer my many questions. Thanks to their care and support I’ve been able to face breast cancer with strength,” Cash said.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month recognition continued at Sunday’s Real Bears Fans Wear Pink game at Soldier Field. Now in its 18th year, the campaign honors and celebrates breast cancer fighters and survivors while raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings.