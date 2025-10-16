Improv Playhouse launches IP Act 3

LIBERTYVILLE -- Improv Playhouse has announced the launch of IP Act 3, a performance showcase workshop designed for adults ready to rediscover their creative spark, step into the spotlight and experience the joy of theater in a supportive, workshop and community-driven environment.

IP Act 3 invites adults in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond to participate in a 10-week rehearsal process that culminates in fully staged one-hour performance for family and friends.

Unlike traditional community theaters, Improv Playhouse’s approach is recreational by design; focused on joy, camaraderie and meaningful storytelling rather than competition or casting politics.

The inaugural fall 2025 workshop will be Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods (One-Hour Edition),” presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. This version has been carefully adapted to suit a wide range of performers and abilities, making it the perfect gateway for adults returning to the stage or stepping onto it for the very first time.

“Life has many acts,” David Brian Stuart, founder and executive director of Improv Playhouse, said in a news release. “At Improv Playhouse, we believe IP Act 3 is one of the richest. It’s typical of our company, and me personally, to be a ‘first mover’ with programs like this. We’re not about replicating community theater; we’re about creating community through theater. This is about celebrating creativity, friendship, and the thrill of storytelling. Because your story doesn’t end at 40, 50, or 60. It just gets better.”

The program will be facilitated by veteran Improv Playhouse directing staff.

The 10-week training will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. Two one-hour showcases will be open to IP students, family and friends at the Improv Playhouse Mainstage or a partner venue, with ticket pricing to be announced.

Early bird tuition costs $450; with general tuition at $495. This includes all coaching, direction and materials; payment plans are available.

No auditions are required to enroll. Participants take part in a skill and potential assessment during the first sessions to ensure every performer is cast in a way that best highlights their strengths.

For more information, contact Improv Playhouse Theatre & Training Center, 130 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, at 847-968-4529 by phone, online at www.improvplayhouse.com, or by email at info@improvplayhouse.com.