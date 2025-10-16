Fans of the macabre can win Halloween in a Hearse at Outdoor

The chance to win the Halloween in a Hearse experience from the McHenry Outdoor Theater is ongoing until Oct. 24. For eligibility, sign up at goldenagecinemas.com. (Photo by Joe Cicero | McHenry Outdoor Theater)

What could be better than celebrating Halloween by watching scary movies with great friends at an iconic outdoor theater?

Well, if you have to ask, then you aren’t yet among the hundreds who’ve signed up to win the McHenry Outdoor Theater’s Halloween in a Hearse experience. But it’s not too late. Sign-ups will continue until the randomly drawn winners are announced Oct. 24, said Joe Cicero, president of marketing and promotions for the theater.

“We’ll pick two winners, one for Friday (Oct. 31), and one for Saturday (Nov. 1),” Cicero said. “Each will get the uniquely creepy experience of being dead center to watch the movies from the back of our hearse. They’ll also get a $100 gift card for concessions, and free admission.”

Showing that weekend will be “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, and “Hotel Transylvania” followed by “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Saturday. To sign up to win, visit goldenagecinemas.com/halloweeninahearse. The weekend also will feature cash prizes for best costumes.

McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn said he bought the theater’s restored, 1983 Cadillac hearse from a colorful Joliet area couple about a year ago. “They had enjoyed taking it to car shows,” he said. “I knew we could do something fun with it.”

Dehn had the hearse wrapped with classic horror film imagery, including characters from “Scream,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Chucky.” The car is often on display near the concessions building at the theater, located at 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, east of McHenry. The chance to win the theater’s Halloween in a Hearse promotion is proving popular, Dehn added.

“We haven’t even heavily promoted it yet, and we have about 800 sign-ups,” he said Oct. 6. “People are into it. I think it just kind of lends itself to the uniqueness of the venue. It will be fun.”

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is currently open weekends only, with throwback movies planned through Christmas. Find the McHenry Outdoor Theater on social media or view the updated schedule at goldenagecinemas.com.

Admission is $15 per carload for the rest of the season.