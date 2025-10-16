Beloved children’s book illustrations come to life at the Dunn Museum

The Dunn Museum is opening a new exhibition on Oct.18 that features more than 100 original works from 75 beloved children's books. (Photo provided by Dunn Museum)

It all begins with the artwork—where the magic of storytelling comes to life. A new exhibition opening Oct. 18 at the Dunn Museum in Libertyville celebrates 100 years of children’s book illustration.

Running through Jan. 19, 2026, it features more than 100 original works from over 75 beloved titles. “Childhood Classics: 100 Years of Original Illustration from the Art Kandy Collection” highlights the artists and characters that have sparked our imaginations for generations.

Immerse yourself in Dr. Seuss’ whimsical worlds, Sarah Noble Ives’ 1915 pen-and-ink Mother Goose artwork and Maurice Sendak’s iconic Wild Things. Marvel at Garth Williams’ timeless portrayal of Stuart Little and the often-overlooked brilliance of the 1950s Little Golden Books.

See how the medium continues to evolve with the vibrant digital creations of Mo Willems. Along the way, explore unforgettable characters—Babar, Eloise, Madeline, the Cat in the Hat and Dick & Jane—that have become as close as friends.

With more than 100 original works, the traveling exhibit celebrates both the artistry and cultural impact of children’s book illustration. Curated by Lois Sarkisian and Lee Cohen, co-founders of Every Picture Tells a Story in Los Angeles, it draws from decades of collecting and scholarship.

Sarkisian and Cohen, now leading the online gallery Art Kandy, have lectured on illustration at UCLA, Harvard and museums across North America, continuing to spotlight the art form for new generations.

“Children’s books are more than entertainment—they’re cultural touchstones,” Director of Education Alyssa Firkus said in a news release. “This exhibition offers a rare chance to experience the original art that has inspired young readers for over a century.”

The Lake County Forest Preserves operates the Dunn Museum, which was recently reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Fewer than 3% of museums in the U.S. earn this distinction, placing it among a prestigious group that includes the Art Institute of Chicago and Adler Planetarium.

A variety of education programs will take place during the exhibition.