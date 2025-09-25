Grayslake Recycling Center to change accepted items

Starting Oct. 1, the village of Grayslake Recycling Center will no longer accept cardboard boxes, mixed paper, plastic containers, aluminum cans, steel cans or glass bottles and jars.

The village of Grayslake will switch its waste collection provider from WM to Groot, beginning Oct. 1. They will continue to collect and recycle electronics, food scraps, clothing and textiles.

Groot will provide residents of Grayslake with weekly recycling pickups. Groot also offers a free or low-cost recycling service for all Grayslake businesses.

For information about the changes at the Village of Grayslake Recycling Center, contact the village of Grayslake at 847-223-8515 or visit villageofgrayslake.com/groot.

For information about waste and recycling services for village of Grayslake homes or businesses, call Groot at 847-693-2700 or visit their website at groot.com.